Nutcracker Auditons For New Lakewood-Based Dance Company

Dance is back!

Ballet Legato is excited to host is first annual production of The Nutcracker, choreographed by Executive Artistic Director, Jennifer Muselin. This is a holiday classic and every child remembers their first Nutcracker performance and the beauty and wonderment of the Sugar Plum Fairy and her brave Cavalier. All performers, regardless of studio, ages 5 & up are welcome to audition. Please email info@balletlegato.org to reserve your spot and arrive 30 min prior to audition time to fill out audition information.

Sunday, August 22: North Ridgeville JAM Dance Academy. 35100 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville

Saturday, August 28: Lakewood Ballet Legato 13000 Athens Ave., #203, Lakewood

Students Ages 5-7 10am-10:45am. Students Ages 8-10 11am-11:30pm. Intermediate Dancers Ages 11 and Up 11:45am-12:45pm Advanced Dancers 16 & up 1:00pm-2:00pm

Advanced dancers may be asked to demonstrate pointe work for limited advanced roles.

$15 Per Person non-refundable audition fee paid by cash or check made payable to Ballet Legato or by visiting our Ballet Legato donation page.

If you are a professional dancer or college student interested in performing, please email to info@balletlegato.org with dance reel before August 22 and to discuss rehearsal scheduling and details.

Rehearsals Saturdays: 3:30-6:30pm Children's roles. Sundays between 10am-3pm.

Each scene will not be required every week and will be planned accordingly.

Performance will be held at the Stocker Arts Center's Hoke Theatre/Lorain County Community College, Elyria, Oh on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

For more audition information, visit balletlegato.org, visit us on our Facebook event page @BalletLegato or email info@balletlegato.org with questions.

Ballet Legato is a brand new contemporary ballet company established in 2019.

We hope to offer a fresh new view of dance to our community through the direction of our Executive Artistic Director, Jennifer Muselin. Dance brings people together and bridges generations. We want our performances and appearances to contribute to this togetherness – we see them as a way to give back to society and an expression of the individuality we each bring to the world.

We are all differently unique and each one of us has certain weak and strong points. We promise to offer an inclusive and equitable culture to develop the special characteristics of each dancer. Visit us at balletlegato.org