New Superintendent Takes Over

This summer marks an important transition for Lakewood City Schools, one that we know will be an important step in the growth of the district and the educational success of its students. With Dr. Mike Barnes having stepped down as Superintendent of Lakewood City Schools last month, the district now looks forward to the tenure of Maggie Niedzwiecki in the role and everything she brings to it.

The superintendent transition occurred one month earlier than originally announced. Both Dr. Barnes and Mrs. Niedzwiecki agreed this decision would be in the best interest of the schools, the students and the community as there is much to accomplish and plan before students return to school in August.

For the last three years, Mrs. Niedzwiecki served as assistant superintendent. While in that position, Mrs. Niedzwiecki led an Innovation Task Force and the development of the Vision of a Lakewood Graduate initiative. She also expanded the district's STEM programming through the use of makerspace classrooms and Project Lead the Way. Mrs. Niedzwiecki has continually innovated opportunities for Lakewood students and Lakewood educators to succeed. We are excited to continue her vision as superintendent.

This has been a positive and productive transition, one that has laid the foundation for success within Lakewood City Schools. The district looks forward to Mrs. Niedzwiecki’s leadership and knows that her guidance and vision will benefit Lakewood City Schools in meeting the challenges of providing 21st century educational experiences for our students.

On Monday, August 2, the Board of Education will host a reception for Superintendent Niedzwiecki prior to its regular monthly meeting. The event will take place in the Lakewood High cafeteria from 6-6:45 pm.