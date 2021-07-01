Madison Is Happening
Third Thursdays at Madison Park
July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Friends of Madison Park and Lakewood Vineyard Church present free community events held in partnership with the City of Lakewood featuring refreshments from local eateries, family-friendly activities and neighborly conversation. Each event – scheduled for July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 – will take place on a Thursday evening (6 to 7:30 pm) in the grassy area next to Madison Park's main picnic pavilion near the softball field.
Aug. 19 - Live Reggae Music by Local Band Lake Irie + Taco Tontos Baby Burritos
Sept. 16 - Yoga Hosted by Om Land CLE + TOST Baked Goods
Madison Park
All ages event to celebrate our community, engage in discussion, play basketball, eat food, meet your neighbors, and win some fantastic prizes!
4-6 p.m.
Every Saturday through Labor Day
