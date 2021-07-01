Madison Is Happening

Third Thursdays at Madison Park

July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friends of Madison Park and Lakewood Vineyard Church present free community events held in partnership with the City of Lakewood featuring refreshments from local eateries, family-friendly activities and neighborly conversation. Each event – scheduled for July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 – will take place on a Thursday evening (6 to 7:30 pm) in the grassy area next to Madison Park's main picnic pavilion near the softball field.

Aug. 19 - Live Reggae Music by Local Band Lake Irie + Taco Tontos Baby Burritos

Sept. 16 - Yoga Hosted by Om Land CLE + TOST Baked Goods

Madison Court Block Party

Madison Park

All ages event to celebrate our community, engage in discussion, play basketball, eat food, meet your neighbors, and win some fantastic prizes!

4-6 p.m.

Every Saturday through Labor Day



