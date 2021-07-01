Lakewood Arts Festival Real Art, Real Music, Real Food Saturday, August 7th, 10AM - 6PM

For one glistening summer day, Lakewood closes Detroit Avenue, between Belle to Arthur Avenues, to bring artists of all disciplines together along with 15,000 collectors and art lovers. The juried festival hosts over 130 regional and national artists and makers displaying paintings, prints, photography, art glass, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, fiber and more.



Returning to the festival this year will be ceramic artist, Sumiko Takada of Studio Takada, featuring carved and inlaid hand thrown stoneware with a traditional Japanese motif. Phillippe Laine from Palm Beach, Florida, a festival favorite, offers one of a kind hand-painted silk fabric. Posch and Gulyas, fine jewelers, hand fabricate original designs from sterling silver sheet and wire, often featuring gemstones, gold, and enamel for color; and Heather Smotzer, fine jeweler, uses traditional metalsmithing techniques in modern designs. Fine art includes works by George Kocar, award winning Ohio artist who has been called a “humorous expressionist” and Brett Mason, a Pittsburgh native, who brings evocative landscapes in both oil and watercolor. “The Lakewood Arts Festival always gets a great crowd who are really receptive and supportive of my work. For this, I make it one of my very few shows out of Pittsburgh.” Brilliantly colored art glass will be displayed by Drew Hocevar including sculpture, platters, and vases. Muralist, Stephanie Crossen said,” I love Lakewood and after going through such a difficult year, it will feel great to come together as a community and enjoy sunshine, art and lemonade close to the lake” Crossen’s Lakewood murals include “Eternal Sunrise/Sunset at Madison and Warren" and “Happy Place’ at Belle and Detroit.

Originally founded in 1978 to bring artists to the city for a street festival, in 1981 the Board of the non-profit decided to fund an annual scholarship for Lakewood seniors continuing to art school. After the Festival, the Board will present $4,000 to the 2021 recipient, Nola Williams-Riseng, who will attend the Cleveland Institute of Art, this fall.

The event also funds grants for arts education and programming in the city. Recent awardees include H2O (Help to Others, middle-school students), The Barton Center (senior arts activities), The Beck Center for the Arts (Saturday programs and Lakewood High School Art, Theater and Photography programs.

Live performance is another aspect of original art to appreciate at this years’ fest. Ten performers on two stages include music at the MARS STAGE and CENTER CITY PARK featuring Senegalese drummer Assane M’baye, Luca Mundaca with Alexis Antes, Chris Allen, Meg and the Magnetosphere and more. In addition, The Beck Center offers unique arts-based performances and activities for children and adults.

EAT ON THE STREET food court is located in front of Lakewood Library on Detroit and will offer a selection of the region’s best food trucks.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the festival, along with additional spacing between the artists booths.



