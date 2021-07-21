It Takes A Community

"We don’t see funding for small classes b/c officials don't see learning as a humanizing experience- needing individualized attention, relationship building, & community. As long as that mindset exists, billions will go into the idea that learning is mechanical & transactional." I wish I had said this, but I must attribute these sentiments to their author, Selena Carrion, a teacher in the Bronx, rightfully frustrated over the NYC Mayor failure to prioritize reducing school size.

Fortunately, we don't have this problem in Lakewood, for the most part. But the wisdom of her position goes beyond the issue of class size. It captures the fundamental nature of education—or, rather, the educational ideal.



As we ask students to study, read, practice, defer gratification—enhancing their individual capacities--we build relationships and build a school community. These individual-community development imperatives are mutually inclusive, each enhancing the other.



Service to community is the highest possible aspiration—something to remember on Memorial Day, etc—but said service will have so much more potency when individuals have developed a whole range of individual talents.



I've served on several boards/community groups, all of whom needed a treasurer. Fortunately, others with skills I lack were able to fill those positions.



We need citizens who will fill seats on school boards, coach youth programs, join the music boosters, etc.



The spirit of community starts at home but can be nurtured—or diminished-- by school. Small class-sizes, co-curricular activities and, indeed, shared, in person learning (inside and outside of the classroom) is the best way to maximize both individual achievement and community engagement. (The class pictured was one of my best ever. Every student played a huge role in our 9th period magic. The Baseball picture is representative of the joy of working toward a common goal).