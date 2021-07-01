Is Home Pride Fund For You?

Lakewood Pride Fund Helps Families Complete Essential Home Repairs

Do you need to complete an essential home repair and you're worried about how you're going to pay for it? Perhaps the Pride Fund is a program for you.



The Lakewood Pride Fund is an innovative program of LakewoodAlive that leverages a collection of funds to secure home repair loans for Lakewood families who otherwise might not have access to conventional bank financing, helping families complete health and code compliance repairs.



Call us at (216) 521-0655 Ext. 3










































































