Free Food, Community Meals For Those In Need

Lakewood YMCA

Hunger Center Food Rescue

Wednesday & Friday beginning at 11:30 a.m

Lakewood Family YMCA - 16915 Detroit Avenue



Baked goods and produce available on a first come, first served basis for those in need, provided by Rocky River Giant Eagle.

Call Lakewood Family YMCAfor more details: (216) 521-8400

Trinity Lutheran Church Lakewood

Trinity Lutheran's Outreach Ministry Community Saturday

Saturday July 17 every third Saturday) at 9 a.m.



Take out meal, community garden and produce distribution.

Interested in volunteering? Please email trinitylakewoodoffice@gmail.com.



Trinity Lutheran Church Lakewood is at 1375 West Clifton Boulevard.





Third Thursdays at Madison Park

July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.



This summer series hosted by Friends of Madison Park features free community events in the grassy area next to Madison Park's main picnic pavilion near the softball field.



Click here to learn more





Madison Court Block Party

Madison Park

4-6 p.m.

Every Saturday through Labor Day



An all ages event to celebrate our community, engage in discussion, play basketball, eat food, meet your neighbors, and win some fantastic prizes!







City Council Meeting

July 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m.



All Regular Meetings of Lakewood City Council are now open to the public in the City Hall Auditorium. City Hall’s existing policy requires masks to be worn by all visitors. The public may also view a livestream of the meeting on the City website.



Click here to learn more





This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing

July 22-August 8

Beck Center for the Arts



Tickets are now on sale for this 70-minute tale that brings to life the struggles and aspirations of three sisters as one walks the globe to find her purpose, one searches for adventure, and the third grows where she is planted. Years later their journeys convene in a lovely home in the woods, albeit with a truculent badger. Experience this brilliant piece of theater—perfect for all ages—with actress Derdriu Ring, and director Eric Schmiedl as they light our imaginations on fire.



Click here to learn more



