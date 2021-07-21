Edgewater Sidewalk Fest Brings Art, Music, Play To Clifton Boulevard On August 8

This free event will be within walking distance of many Lakewood residents and we are also encouraging attendees to try RTA's upgraded 55 Cleveland State Line.

On Sunday, August 8, Edgewater Sidewalk Fest will celebrate Cleveland’s coastal summertime with leisurely fun along Clifton Boulevard. This refreshing return to revelry is produced by Northwest Neighborhoods CDC and its predecessor, Cudell Improvement, Inc., and will feature exceptional local businesses and spur explorations of the beautiful Edgewater neighborhood.

Free and open to all, Edgewater Sidewalk Fest will be centered along Clifton Boulevard between W. 115th and W. 117th Streets with outdoor activities and live musicians from 12pm to 6pm. Come unwind with volleyball, face painting, and oversized tabletop games. Take snapshots at selfie stations, bring your puppy for a stroll, or keep your hands free for treats from Cleveland Cookie Dough, Scoot! Cold Brew, and other food pop-ups. Printed passports will guide your afternoon and give you chances to win prizes.

“We are thrilled to bring a free, all-ages event to our Edgewater community again,” said Adam Stalder, Executive Director of Northwest Neighborhoods. “You’ll be delighted as you meet our creatives and entrepreneurs who call Edgewater and the nearby Cudell neighborhood home.”

Local musicians Red Rose Panic, DJ Richie OneWay, and Floco Torres will provide beats and grooves at our beach-themed, outdoor lounge. City Dogs will set up sidewalk meetings with dogs seeking adoption from the Cleveland Kennel. West 117 Foundation will share their LGBTQ+ community services and plans for the forthcoming Studio West 117 hub. Event volunteers will also encourage three easy excursions: to Detroit Avenue to see live mural painting by artist Stina Aleah, to W. 110th Street for shopping at Urban Planting and Pet-tique, and to Edgewater Park for perfect lake views.

Small businesses along Clifton Boulevard have blossomed over the last year. Be among the first to try the new gourmet popcorn shop, The Fancy Kernel, which opened just weeks before the festival. Check out the expanded patio shared by Landmark Smokehouse and Twist Social Club, and then find new outposts of Edison’s Pizza and Rising Star Coffee inside Lucky’s Market. Recently opened eateries Mashiso Asian Grille and Remixx Ice Cream + Cereal Bar are clustered near old favorites like Papa Nick’s Pizza, Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar, and Tick Tock Tavern. Businesses and activities will follow the latest COVID-19 health protocols.

Take RTA to the Edgewater Sidewalk Fest with the newly upgraded 55 Cleveland State Line, now running weekends between Downtown, Edgewater Park, Lakewood, Rocky River, Fairview Park, and North Olmsted. A regular day pass is only $5. The festival will remain off-street and will not impact Clifton Boulevard travel.

Find the latest event details, schedule, and interactive map at cudell.com/esf. Press can also download promotional photos at cudell.com/esfphotos. Use hashtag #EdgewaterSidewalkFest to share and find moments on social media.

The Edgewater Sidewalk Fest’s goal is to foster meaningful connections and interactions between residents, visitors, and local businesses through engaging arts, music, and experiences that showcase neighborhood character and strengthen community. Edgewater Sidewalk Fest is a reprise of Cudell Improvement’s 2019 Edgewater Street Fest, which drew 14,000 attendees in its inaugural year. COVID-19’s difficulties caused the organization to postpone the 2020 festival and adapt the event for 2021. The Edgewater Street Fest evolved from the Clifton Arts and Music Festival, a 30-year tradition in the neighborhood.

The Edgewater neighborhood between Desmond Avenue and West 117th Street is distinguished by homes along the Lake Erie shoreline and communities with direct access to Edgewater Park and its beaches. The historic Clifton streetcar boulevard and Detroit Avenue are lined with many small and LGBTQ-owned businesses, and RTA’s Cleveland State Line provides a speedy connection to Downtown. Residential streets are walking distance from the neighborhood’s restaurants and entertainment as well as the City of Lakewood to the west.

About Northwest Neighborhood CDC

Northwest Neighborhoods, formerly Cudell Improvement and Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization, provides comprehensive community development services to more than 27,000 residents for improved quality of life. Northwest Neighborhoods’ service area is bounded by Lake Erie on the north, West 45th Street on the east, Interstate 90 on the south, and West 117th Street on the west. Learn more about our work at www.cudell.com.

Josh Jones Forbes is the Marketing Director of Northwest Neighborhoods CDC | formerly DSCDO & Cudell Improvement.