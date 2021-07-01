Cleveland Shakespeare Festival Is Back At Lakewood Park July 24

Having gone “virtual” last year, CSF is delighted to return to our mission of bringing FREE Shakespeare in the Park to Northeast Ohio.

We missed you. We hope you missed us. While life has not quite returned to what it was, we are beginning to take those tentative first steps into the sunlight. And what better way to catch those rays than with the Bard, a picnic, and good friends hanging in a park? In that spirit, we are presenting one of Bill’s most popular and enduring works, Romeo & Juliet - directed by Dusten Welch!

As always, all performances are FREE! Showtime is 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. We’ll be trekking all across Northeast Ohio, visiting many favorite haunts as well as some new locations.

Nearby dates for Lakewood residents: Sat July 24th, Coe Lake Park in Berea, 105 S. Rocky River Dr, Sun July 25th BAYarts, 28795 Lake Rd, Bay Village, Friday August 6, Lakewood Park, 14532 Lake Ave. Sunday, August 8th, Lincoln Park, 1200 Starkweather Ave, Tremont.

Interested in volunteering? CSF needs volunteer ushers to hand out programs and assist audience members in finding a place to sit. Romeo & Juliet will be staged Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from July 23 to August 14 in 10 locations throughout the Cleveland area. Volunteers arrive at 6 p.m. Please signup on SignUpGenius by clicking HERE. If you have any questions about CSF ushering, please contact Clark Button at clark.button@gmail.com.

For more information, including cast and crew bios, please visit our website: cleveshakes.org