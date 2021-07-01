Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Library Pen Pal

For children three years old through sixth grade

Do you miss the Library? We miss you too! Write a letter to a Library staff member telling us about anything from the last book you read to your favorite animal or even include a drawing. A staff member will read your letter and write you back.

Send your letter to:

Children’s and Youth Services

Lakewood Public Library

15425 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Virtual Storytime

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Author Visits

For all ages

Join local authors and illustrators virtually as they share and read some of their own children’s books.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Woke Book Club

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

In this bimonthly book club for teens, inspired by the Read Woke book challenge created by Cicely Lewis, we will read and respectfully discuss books selected to inspire change, embrace diversity, and promote inclusivity. Each month will focus on a different topic and you will choose which book(s) you would like to read from a diverse list of titles. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration. Attendance at both monthly meetings is not required.

July: LGBQT+ Stories

August: Immigration and Refugees

Wednesdays, August 11, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Thursdays, July 22, August 26, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Book Club – "Something’s Fishy" by Jeff Szpirglas

For students entering second through fourth grade

Join us for two weeks on Thursdays for "Something's Fishy" reading, activities and discussions. Using Tumblebooks and Zoom, we will read "Something's Fishy" by Jeff Szpirglas together.

Register once for both sessions. Registration is required. Register here or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140. You will receive a Zoom link a couple of days before the program.

Thursday, July 22, 2021 and Thursday, July 29, 2021, 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Book Club – "Bat Cat and the Seven Squirrels" by Eric Walters

For students entering third through fifth grade

Join us for two weeks on Wednesdays for "Bat Cat and the Seven Squirrels" reading, activities and discussions. Using Tumblebooks and Zoom, we will read "Bat Cat and the Seven Squirrels" by Eric Walters together.

Register once for both sessions. Registration is required. Register here or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140. You will receive a Zoom link a couple of days before the program.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Special Friday Performance – Virtual Tails or Tales of the Night Sky? – Armstrong Air & Space Museum

For students in kindergarten through sixth grade

Participants in this program will be taken on a journey through the night sky to experience the different tails and tales it has to communicate! Participants connect the dots in the night sky and learn of how different cultures share different stories of constellations. Some of the stories told shape into animals that have a tail and yes, a tale to tell! Registration is required. A Zoom Link will be emailed one day before the event.

Materials are provided for this program. Materials for participation may be picked up at the Main Library Children's and Youth Services or at the Drive-Up Window. You will specify your pick up location during registration.

Friday, July 23, 2021 and Friday, August 6, 2021, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.