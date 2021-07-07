Virtual Meet The Author Events In July

Lakewood Public Library is excited to host another round of virtual Meet the Author events. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary on Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m.

July 15

Poet Jeff Tigchelaar shares poems from his collection "Certain Streets at an Uncertain Hour." This award-winning poet shows us that poetry can be both humorous and dramatic, and we can find inspiration in the world around us.

July 22

Join us for the real life story of a mother who started America’s first boys’ baseball league. Ruth Hanford Morhard will share her mother-in-law’s life story in "Mrs. Morhard and the Boys."

July 29

Watch author Betty Weibel talk about her favorite places from "The Ohio Literary Trail: A Guide." In her book, Weibel highlights our state literary sites, and shows Ohio’s role in shaping literature and culture across the world.

If you miss the premiere, the videos will also be available on the Library’s website: lakewoodpubliclibrary.org

