Starr Gazer
JULY
Aries: The Ram finds their good fortune this month behind the scenes…home & family is where you’ll shine, get creative to find romance, go find those hidden gems Lakewood is known for.
Taurus: The Bull will find the pot of gold hanging with friends & groups, you’ll be a networking bonanza this month, get out in your neighborhood, save the romance for home.
Gemini: The Twins are shining on the financial front this month, your career receives a mega-boost, higher-ups are noticing…you’ll find love & romance in networking & the neighborhood.
Cancer: The Crab is on fire to get motivated on your physical well-being, find a walking or workout buddy, love & money can be found together, maybe a foreigner is in the stars, hmm.
Leo: The Lion/Lioness is lighting up the Jungle with Venus & Mars swinging from vine-to-vine, get out & meet the animals in that forest you rule, finances are shining on his/her royal self.
Virgo: You are shining in the clubs & organizations you belong to, love can be found behind closed doors…& your relationships both personal & business receive a jolt of Jupiter energy.
Libra: Your career is where the Sunbeams shine this month, your health & service to others is getting a boost from Lady Luck, & you’ll find love & romance thru your organizations.
Scorpio: The Scorpion has the Sun shining on its foreign affairs, & higher education/learning such as Metaphysics, etc., romance can be found thru your career, & your creativity is booming.
Sagittarius: The Centaur’s focus this month is on other people’s money, get your taxes in order…romance comes thru a foreigner or higher education, the four-leaf clover is at home…
Capricorn: The Sun is shining on the Goat’s personal & business relationships this month, Venus & Mars are tied up with other people’s money…Luck is plentiful with your networking.
Aquarian: Health seems to be bountiful this month, romance can be found thru your business & personal relationships…Jupiter, Santa Claus of the Zodiac is traveling thru your money house.
Pisces: The Fish is coming out of the water & lighting up the shores with your presence, your creativity is sky-rocketing, love & romance can be found at the gym or the health-food store…
Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.