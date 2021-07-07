Starr Gazer

JULY

Aries: The Ram finds their good fortune this month behind the scenes…home & family is where you’ll shine, get creative to find romance, go find those hidden gems Lakewood is known for.

Taurus: The Bull will find the pot of gold hanging with friends & groups, you’ll be a networking bonanza this month, get out in your neighborhood, save the romance for home.

Gemini: The Twins are shining on the financial front this month, your career receives a mega-boost, higher-ups are noticing…you’ll find love & romance in networking & the neighborhood.

Cancer: The Crab is on fire to get motivated on your physical well-being, find a walking or workout buddy, love & money can be found together, maybe a foreigner is in the stars, hmm.

Leo: The Lion/Lioness is lighting up the Jungle with Venus & Mars swinging from vine-to-vine, get out & meet the animals in that forest you rule, finances are shining on his/her royal self.

Virgo: You are shining in the clubs & organizations you belong to, love can be found behind closed doors…& your relationships both personal & business receive a jolt of Jupiter energy.

Libra: Your career is where the Sunbeams shine this month, your health & service to others is getting a boost from Lady Luck, & you’ll find love & romance thru your organizations.

Scorpio: The Scorpion has the Sun shining on its foreign affairs, & higher education/learning such as Metaphysics, etc., romance can be found thru your career, & your creativity is booming.

Sagittarius: The Centaur’s focus this month is on other people’s money, get your taxes in order…romance comes thru a foreigner or higher education, the four-leaf clover is at home…

Capricorn: The Sun is shining on the Goat’s personal & business relationships this month, Venus & Mars are tied up with other people’s money…Luck is plentiful with your networking.

Aquarian: Health seems to be bountiful this month, romance can be found thru your business & personal relationships…Jupiter, Santa Claus of the Zodiac is traveling thru your money house.

Pisces: The Fish is coming out of the water & lighting up the shores with your presence, your creativity is sky-rocketing, love & romance can be found at the gym or the health-food store…

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com