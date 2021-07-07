News And Events From The City Of Lakewood

Upcoming Events

July 6, 19 - City Council Meetings

Council has resumed meeting in person. Citizens will still be able to watch the livestream and participate remotely. To review upcoming meetings, agendas, or for more information on how to watch visit the City's Calendar.



July 9, 23 - Friday Night Flick

Join us for a free movie in the park. Bring your blanket and your lawn chair. Visit here for the full schedule.



ADA Transition Plan



The City of Lakewood is seeking proposals from qualified consultants to lead an ADA self-assessment of city properties and services. The well-qualified consultant will develop a Transition Plan that prioritizes improvements.



Construction Update



Construction projects this summer are underway, as you may have noticed with orange barrels and signs appearing across the city once again. Here is a quick update and guide to this summer's construction work:



Projects In-Progress, to be completed in 2021:





2021 Sidewalk Improvements

2021 Watermains: Elbur (Lkwd. Hts to Athens), Lauderdale, Leedale

Detroit Signal Timing Optimization

Detroit Sloane Improvements

Dominion Projects: Arlington/Clifton, Edgewater/Webb

Kauffman Park Playground Improvements

Lakewood Park Skate House Rebuild

LPD Jail Improvements

Summit Outfall Rehabilitation

Projects In-Progress, to be completed in 2022:





Fire Station #2 Building Addition

High Rate Treatment Facility



Projects Not Yet Started, to be completed in 2021:





Street Resurfacing: Bramley, Dowd, Magee



The City of Lakewood is Hiring!



The City of Lakewood is currently seeking applicants for the following openings:







Lateral Police Officer

Part-time Bus Driver – Division of Aging in the Department of Human Services

School Crossing Guards



Affordable Housing News



An important piece of Lakewood’s Affordable Housing Strategy, new affordable home construction, is seeing results as work nears completion at two sites in Lakewood: Shaw Avenue and Plover Street. The construction of the homes is funded through the HOME Investment partnership program from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, utilizing a high-quality approach to affordability and inclusionary design standards. Once construction has finished, the properties will be listed and sold to low-and-moderate income homebuyers, with a maximum allowed sale price of $265,000 that is typically reduced to an amount more affordable to the targeted population. The City’s investment in the project is protected by a deed restricted mortgage that incorporates profit sharing with the City should the home be sold within the first 10 years of ownership.



Third Thursdays in Madison Park



Friends of Madison Park launched Third Thursdays in Madison Park a quartet of free community events featuring refreshments from local eateries, family-friendly activities and neighborly conversation. The next one is July 15th at 6pm.



Lakewood Arts Festival



The 44th Annual Lakewood Arts Festival returns on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Detroit Avenue between Arthur and Belle. The Festival will also include community booths offering food, sweets, beverages, activities for children and more.



































































