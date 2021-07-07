Neighborhood Leadership Development Program Seeks 2021 Applicants

If you are passionate, committed and dedicated to taking an active role in improving your community and would like help enhancing your leadership skills, the Neighborhood Leadership Development Program (NLDP) is now seeking applicants to its 2021 program. NLDP is a free community engagement training program for residents of Cleveland, and its inner ring suburbs, who are working on projects in the City of Cleveland and who are determined to make a positive impact on their communities. The program was established in 2006 by the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation and is directed by former Cleveland Mayor, Michael White.

NLDP has helped emerging neighborhood leaders reach their potential by expanding their knowledge base and personal development through education, coaching and ongoing interaction with their peers and other leaders. Participants and graduates also have ongoing access to the services of a Program Coach who will give advice and support tailored to the needs of the participant. The program covers topics such as program planning, marketing, communications, program fundraising, conflict resolution and negotiation, community engagement methods and more. After the application process, 20 committed individuals are chosen for the program year. NLDP participants and graduates are a diverse group with many interests and are working on a wide variety of issues to improve life in their communities.

Alex Robertson, a NLDP graduate, is one such person who is taking on an impressive project. Helping leaders create and implement a vision is part of the NLDP curriculum. Alex knows first- hand about making sure his vision for his organization, Recess Cleveland, remains a reality … “NLDP’s programming in one word: Transformational. Five years ago, before NLDP, I found myself struggling to manage my full-time job, and Recess Cleveland was in its idea phase. Now, thanks to the lessons, relationships, and continued support from NLDP…Recess Cleveland IS my full-time job. I would highly recommend NLDP to anyone looking for the perfect blend of inspiration, strategy, camaraderie, resource development, and know-how needed to scale their organization’s impact”.

Recess Cleveland helps build active, healthy, and connected communities using recess, organized sports, and playful learning. They are best known for their Restore Recess programming where, during the summer, they organize community “pop-up Recess” events featuring kickball, dodgeball, soccer, bounce houses, zorbs, art, music, and play activities for people of all ages and abilities. Their goal is to have neighbors come out to exercise, socialize, and build relationships with each other in a fun way and to connect residents who don’t usually attend community meetings or events to resources they can use to increase their quality of life such as foodbank, books, health screenings, sanitary items, employment opportunities, school supplies and more.

NLDP participants and graduates work on a wide range of community projects including housing, the arts, youth programs, food security, health, literacy and more and they now have a strong network of fellow graduates to support them.

The 16 NLDP sessions are on Saturdays at Trinity Commons at 2230 Euclid Avenue beginning September 18. The application period is now open and the deadline is AUGUST 15, 2021. For additional information and to view the curriculum and online application, visit www.nldpcleveland.com or call 216-776-6167.

Think you have what it takes? Apply to make a difference!!