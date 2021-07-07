Mayor's Corner

First, I am proud to announce that the City of Lakewood has moved to officially recognize the holiday of Juneteenth. I hope that Lakewoodites will use this holiday to educate themselves on Black history and culture.



On June 16th, the City held a virtual Community Conversation to discuss the next phase of the City’s sewer plan, Clean Water Lakewood, and to discuss the Impervious Surface Fee which will greatly aid in the transition to sustainable sewer infrastructure. If you were unable to attend or wish to rewatch the meeting, a full recording can be found at LakewoodOH.gov/CleanWaterLakewood.



The City has recently completed a report on COVID-19-related assistance programs that were distributed across Lakewood with the help of CARES Act funding and the City’s Economic Development fund. Lakewood was able to provide $826,351 in small business assistance grants to 202 Lakewood businesses and provided $1,362,123 in residential rent relief grants to 1,409 Lakewoodites. Supporting those in the community during crisis is paramount to Lakewood..



On June 24th, I had the honor of participating in a panel held by Innovation Ohio, Ohio Mayors Alliance, and Small Business for America’s Future. At this meeting, we discussed how funding from the American Rescue Plan will support local communities like Lakewood. Opportunities like this are great ways for city leaders to connect with citizens and discuss important events and news that will undoubtedly impact those in the community. I would like to thank Ohio Mayors Alliance, Small Business for America’s Future, and Innovation Ohio for giving me that platform.



I am confident that the positive momentum we saw in June will be carried throughout the rest of the season. I look forward to seeing you all this summer and hope that you will join me in taking advantage of the season and the countless activities that our beautiful city has to offer. As always, stay healthy and safe.