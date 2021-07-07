Madison Branch Renovation Is Underway

MADISON BRANCH RENOVATION-- ANCHORING THE PAST ....... with a vision of the future



In 1928, Library Trustees purchased the property near the corner of Madison and Clarence Avenues for $1 from the City of Lakewood and built what is now the Madison Branch Library, which opened on May 3, 1929. With only three modest renovations in its nearly 100-year existence, Library Trustees have invested in a renovation of this vital community asset.



The renovation will restore the original architectural charm of the “little library,” nestled in Lakewood’s vibrant Birdtown neighborhood, while ensuring the Branch remains responsive to community needs for generations to come.



The renovation of the Madison Branch aims to improve the efficiency and usability of an historically significant building, including improving heating and cooling efficiency, addressing safety and ADA compliance, and increasing usable square footage, all while maintaining the building’s existing footprint.



The renovation will be financed by reserve funds that the Library has accumulated from years of conservative spending. Property taxes will not increase as a result of this project nor will taxpayers be asked to approve a levy on upcoming ballots.



The Library’s goal is to minimize service disruption during renovation. While the physical Branch location is closed, patrons are still be able to access print materials and have access to the Library's public Chromebooks at the alternate location, 13427 Madison Avenue, during regular business hours, currently Monday thru Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



This renovation of the Madison Branch will strengthen the Library’s century-long tradition of excellence and service to the community, ensuring the Branch remains a public fixture for generations to come.



Whether it is $1 or $1000, every dollar counts toward realizing the goal of modernizing our shared community asset. To learn more about the renovation or make a donation to support the Library’s capital investment visit lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/madison.



