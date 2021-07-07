Local Photographer's Paris Pictures Selected For Book Benefiting Notre Dame Cathedral
The Leica Historical Society (LHSA) selected three photos that I took of Cathedral Notre Dame for inclusion in a book LHSA is printing to help raise funds to restore the cathe- dral. LHSA is a group of photographers who use Leica cameras and lenses.
I have been documenting the Pari- sian joie de vivre since 2007 and have worked exclusively with Leica cameras since 1989 due to the superb sharpness and contrast that Leica lenses provide.
Master Framer John Rehner of Lakewood encouraged me to print some of my pictures of Notre Dame the first time I came into the gallery, even though I thought they might be cliché. Turns out John was right in more ways than one. The LHSA selected the pho- tos for its book. Since the fire, those pictures are a way to see a part of Paris we won’t have access to for who knows how long.
I made the third photo as I walked home from dinner at the Quasimodo Café the week before Christmas. White lights in trees along each side of the rue d’Arcole framed the Cathedral’s North Tower. Since I always wear my camera, I made a photo on Ilford Delta 3200 film.
Until the book is printed, you can see my hand-crafted gelatin sil- ver prints at John Rehner Fine Art and Framing at 16108 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. After a hiatus due to Covid-19, the gallery is open again on an appointment-only basis. You can make an appointment on the gallery’s website at www.johnrehner.com. The gallery’s phone number (216) 227-2790.
Prints are available through the gallery. A share of print sales will be donated to the fund dedicated to restoring the cathedral.
You can see Bob’s pictures of Paris online at http://www.bobsoltys.net/.
Bob Soltys
A photographer and former Navy officer, Bob Soltys divides his time between Lakewood and Paris.