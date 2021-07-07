Lakewood Public Library Awarded 2021 Cox Charities Grant

On June 17, 2021 Cox Communications recognized numerous non-profit organizations across the company’s Northeast footprint as part of the annual Cox Charities Day event. Cox Charities, the company’s charitable giving initiative, supports afterschool and summer learning programs focusing on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) learning and social well-being programs. Over $105,000 in grants were awarded to local community partner organizations.

The 2021 Cox Charities Community Grants recipient in Ohio is the Lakewood Public Library, which will use its grant to help bridge the technology gap by providing kids ages 8-18 the opportunity to learn how to code. This program will prepare them for the jobs of the future by encouraging innovation and instilling life-skills like problem solving and creative thinking.

Recipients were selected by a group of elected officials, community partners and business leaders for providing quality after-school and summer learning programs with a focus on STEAM learning and a proven track record of creating innovative programs for Ohio’s youth.

The range of summer projects proposed from local organizations were as innovative as they were compassionate. For instance, one organization is using their grant to produce videos to increase sustainability awareness, while another will construct a completely off-the-grid tiny home built from a recycled 40’ x 8’ storage container.

“As our communities return to normalcy, it is exciting to celebrate the impact of STEAM programs by rewarding students with much-needed funding to bring their projects to life,” said Dan O’Malley, president, Lakewood City Council. “With support from Cox Charities, organizations like Lakewood Public Library will be in a position to help kids develop visions into realities that change the world for the better.”

Cox Charities Northeast, a charitable giving initiative of Cox Communications, is fully funded by business vendors and Cox employees. Since 2001, Cox has invested more than $7 million in Cox Charities grants and in-kind support throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut and Ohio.

“STEAM programs are the lifeblood of the creative ecosystem that impacts all aspect of modern life, from social justice reform to game-changing technology,” said Rob Brill, market vice president, Cox Communications. “Cox Charities is once again overwhelmed by the genius of these proposals, and excited to award grants to local organizations that will leave lasting impacts on the communities they serve.”

###

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve six and a half million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

Jeff Lavery is the public relations manager for Cox Communications in the northeast region.