Lakewood Observer Celebrates Sixteen Years

It started out as a lark, I was retired, and a mutual friend thought it would be fun to get Lakewood Pub- lic Library Director Kenneth Warren involved in a project.

The deep thought behind it was: “Mr. Warren is the smartest, most open guy in town, and you are capable of anything,” was how it was described to me by Mary Hagan, Lakewood’s City Council Secretary.

We started online as the Observation Deck. A place where vetted real names were the only way in.

A safe place to discuss the good and bad of the city we love, Lakewood, Ohio.

Mr. Warren never thought it would last 3 issues, then 6, then nine, then 3 years, then 9 years. Sadly Ken passed away.

But the foundation was laid for the next 409 issues. We focused on amplifying the intellectual and artistic nature of Lakewoodites, though we would not be afraid to handle tough conversations while helping everyone understand what was/what is really going on.

We have captured and catalogued the thoughts, words and images of more than 7,000 Lakewoodites, roughly one quarter of the community, working together on over 10,000 stories and nearly a quarter million photos and images.

Here’s to the next 16!