Herb Guild Garden Club Scholarship Luncheon Postponed

The Herb Guild Garden Club will not hold its annual Scholarship Luncheon this year due to the Covid Pandemic. The Luncheon is normally held at the beginning of August. Instead, scholarships will be awarded, but in a private ceremony which will be announced. The club is planning some type of fundraiser for the Fall and details will be published at a later date. Club President, Shirley Swindell said, "We will come back bigger and better in 2022."