H2O’s HOME ALONE Events Return In July! Register TODAY!

Don’t miss this chance to help your child be more prepared and confident in situations that could arise at home or traveling to and from school.

HOME ALONE events are designed by H2O high school leaders and staff to convey critical safety information to younger students in an engaging, meaningful way. HOME ALONE also stimulates important conversations between parents and children about safety concerns.

HOME ALONE is for students 9-12 years of age who are Lakewood residents. In order to attend, children must be accompanied by at least one parent or guardian.

During each 2-1/2 hour training, students will rotate through six interactive safety presentations led by H2O high school leaders. HOME ALONE event topics include:

* Emergencies – How and when to Call 9-1-1

* Basic First Aid – What to do if accidents or injuries occur

* Tricky People & Street Smarts – How to avoid potentially dangerous situations

* Routines and Siblings – Establishing house rules and role-playing conflict resolution

* Internet Safety – Advice for maintaining positive, healthy experiences online

* Mental Health and Well Being – How to develop positive coping skills

While students are engaged with the high school leaders, their parents/guardians receive valuable safety information presented by local experts from Lakewood Police, Fire and EMS, as well as a cyber-crimes education expert from Geauga County.

Here are just a few comments from parents who attended HOME ALONE in 2020.

"It should be required for all parents, it’s that important!"

"MUST ATTEND. Life changing!"

"This is the kind of information you don’t think you need, but you do!"

“Because of Covid, my son has had to stay home alone for a few short periods of time & said 'good thing we went to that class!'"

There is a $15.00 Family Fee for HOME ALONE which covers the adult attendee(s) and all 9-12 yr. old family member(s) being enrolled. At the end of each event, families will receive a comprehensive safety manual published by H2O's program partner, SOS4Kids.

Pre-registration is required to attend HOME ALONE. Both sessions are the same, so it is only necessary to enroll in one event. Be sure to click on the Eventbrite link under your preferred date to register. Space in each event is limited, so sign up today!

Wednesday, July 14th – 6:30pm – 9:00pm – Garfield Middle School

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-alone-registration-159485634827

Saturday, July 24th – 1:00pm – 3:30pm – Garfield Middle School

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-alone-registration-156556620065

Financial aid is available for families that need assistance in order to attend HOME ALONE. Contact H2O at 216-529-6045. Be sure to leave your name, phone number and a message requesting financial aid for HOME ALONE. You will be contacted by phone to register your family. Do not click on the above links.

HOME ALONE Youth Leadership Program is sponsored by the City of Lakewood/Division of Youth/H2O