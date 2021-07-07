First Federal Lakewood Shows School Spirit

On June 24, First Federal Lakewood announced the introduction of their new School Spirit Debit Cards featuring Lakewood and Olmsted Falls designs. These cards allow First Federal Lakewood and its customers to support the schools in these communities through a nominal annual fee of $10, half of which is donated back to the school district. Additionally, each time a user swipes their debit card, $0.01 will be donated to the school district featured on the card.

“Finding new and innovative ways to support the schools in our communities is an ongoing area of focus for First Federal Lakewood. It has long been a goal of ours to incorporate school spirit cards into our offerings, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to give our customers the ability to show their pride while giving back to their district every time they make a purchase!” said Kurt Raicevich, Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Officer of First Federal Lakewood.

All First Federal Lakewood checking account customers are eligible to select a School Spirit Debit Card at any time. Currently, designs are only available for Lakewood City Schools and Olmsted Falls Schools, but First Federal Lakewood is looking forward to adding more districts in the coming months. The Lakewood design, which can be purchased at the Lakewood branch, features the Lakewood City Schools logo along with a monochromatic background in shades of purple with a kaleidoscope effect. The Olmsted Falls design, which can be purchased at the Olmsted Township branch, features the Bulldog logo and the blue and yellow colors.

"We're thrilled to be one of the first school districts to be a part of the First Federal Lakewood's School Spirit debit card program," says Betsy Shaughnessy, President, Lakewood Board of Education. "First Federal Lakewood has made it so easy for our community to give back to our schools in a meaningful way."

“Olmsted Falls City Schools is excited to be a part of the School Spirit debit card program at First Federal Lakewood,” says Brett Robson, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Olmsted Falls City Schools. “Not only is this an opportunity to donate to the school, but a great way to share and display #TheBulldogWay.”

About First Federal Lakewood:

First Federal Lakewood is the largest independent depositor-owned bank headquartered in Ohio with assets of $1.9 billion. With 20 full-service branch locations and 11 mortgage lending offices throughout Ohio, First Federal Lakewood provides deposit, lending, residential mortgage lending, cash management and investment services to individuals and businesses. Since 1935, First Federal Lakewood has been a stable community owned bank committed to deploying funds that foster local economic growth.