Creativebug Now Available From Lakewood Public Library

Expand your DIY, crafting and art talents with Creativebug, a free online resource available with your Lakewood Public Library card.

Creativebug offers thousands of video classes taught by design experts and artists; learn to paint a landscape with oils or with gouache, make herbal infused body oil, a swimsuit or a flying squirrel glider with STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math).

You can also download free patterns, templates and recipes. It’s easy!

Just visit www.lakewoodpubliclibrary.org, select the Research tab, choose Creativebug and enter your library card number to discover your next project. You’ll be crafting all summer long!