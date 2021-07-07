Children/Youth Events At Lakewood Public Library

Library Pen Pal

For children three years old through sixth grade

Do you miss the Library? We miss you too! Write a letter to a Library staff member telling us about anything from the last book you read to your favorite animal or even include a drawing. A staff member will read your letter and write you back.

Send your letter to:

Children’s and Youth Services

Lakewood Public Library

15425 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

Virtual Storytime

For all ages

Join Lakewood Library staff members virtually as they read children’s picture books and share songs, rhymes and finger plays.

View these exclusive videos from our website at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org or through our Facebook at facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary.

Virtual Woke Book Club

For students in sixth through twelfth grade

In this bimonthly book club for teens, inspired by the Read Woke book challenge created by Cicely Lewis, we will read and respectfully discuss books selected to inspire change, embrace diversity, and promote inclusivity. Each month will focus on a different topic and you will choose which book(s) you would like to read from a diverse list of titles. Registration is required and you will receive a Zoom link upon registration. Attendance at both monthly meetings is not required.

July: LGBQT+ Stories

August: Immigration and Refugees

July 22, August 26, 2021, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Special Friday Performance – Lake Erie Nature and Science Center: Mammals

For children in pre-school through early elementary

Lake Erie Nature & Science Center animal ambassadors will share the wonderful world of mammals with you in this fun, thirty minute live program. Covered with fur, mammals come in all shapes and sizes. Get up close and personal with some of the mammals you can see in your own backyard. Registration is required. The Zoom link to this program will be emailed one day before the program.

Friday, July 9, 2021, 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Virtual Special Friday Performance – Virtual Tails or Tales of the Night Sky? – Armstrong Air & Space Museum

For students in kindergarten through sixth grade

Participants in this program will be taken on a journey through the night sky to experience the different tails and tales it has to communicate! Participants connect the dots in the night sky and learn of how different cultures share different stories of constellations. Some of the stories told shape into animals that have a tail and yes, a tale to tell! Registration is required. A Zoom Link will be emailed one day before the event.

Materials are provided for this program. Materials for participation may be picked up at the Main Library Children's and Youth Services or at the Drive-Up Window. You will specify your pick up location during registration.

Friday, July 23, 2021 and Friday, August 6, 2021, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.