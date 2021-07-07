Barnes Bids Lakewood A Fond Farewell

A message from LAKEWOOD CITY SD





June 29, 2021

Dear Lakewood Family:



As I prepare to leave the District at the end of the week, I am more aware than ever how this community has etched its mark on my heart. From Day One, Lakewood has embraced me and my family. From Day One, I have admired the commitment and investment this community has in its school system. It has been a privilege to lead the Lakewood City Schools these past three years. It has been a pleasure to work in partnership with the Board of Education, Mayor Summers, Mayor George, our dedicated parents, and our outstanding staff members. I take pride in the wonderful way our Vision of a Lakewood Graduate developed, with input from all sectors of our community, and how our teachers have woven the Vision into our classroom teaching.

This past school year was the most challenging any of us have faced, yet we came through it stronger and more agile. Under new Superintendent Maggie Niedzwiecki, the DIstrict will be ready to move forward with the knowledge from the lessons we learned. I will miss much about Lakewood and the Lakewood City Schools. Most of all, I will miss popping into the buildings and engaging with our amazing students. They never failed to lift me up.

Gratefully,

Mike Barnes

#OneHeartbeatOneLKWD







