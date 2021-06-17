Healthy Lakewood Foundation Announces Inaugural Executive Director

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) board of directors is pleased to announce the selection of Kate Ingersoll as the inaugural executive director of the local nonprofit. Launched in September 2018, HLF is dedicated to advancing programs, policies, and practices that inspire a Lakewood community in which health and wellness are reflected in all aspects of life.



Kate brings a wealth of nonprofit experience to her role and a deep passion for translating organizational capacity into action. Her vision for the future of HLF will be instrumental to the next phase of grantmaking as HLF pivots from the 2020-21 focus on community needs related specifically to the COVID-19 pandemic to a more holistic, long-term grantmaking strategy.



Kate has served as the HLF secretary since fall 2018 and was selected for her new role after an extensive national search. Her familiarity with HLF and understanding of how to operationalize the vision of the board in support of the community she calls home are incredible assets. The hiring task force observed that “Kate is holistic and deeply thoughtful – she has a clear passion for HLF and the Lakewood community,” and “She has an unwavering commitment to diversity and equity, and seeks to have a direct impact on the social determinants of health for Lakewood residents.”



Kate steps into this role at an important time for HLF, as the community adapts to emerging needs elevated by the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable residents in our Lakewood community, even as infection rates recede and vaccine rates improve. Kate will support the board in building its organizational and grantmaking structure and expanding its community presence.

Kate joins HLF from The Brush Foundation, where she previously served as program director. She has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the College of Wooster and has worked for a variety of non-profits in Cleveland over the past twenty years. Kate and her husband Dick are raising their two children in Lakewood. You can often find her at one of Lakewood's many playgrounds or local coffee shops, happily making and seeing friends.



About the Healthy Lakewood Foundation: The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit community foundation. HLF was created to ensure remaining assets from the conversion of the Lakewood Hospital will continue to benefit the health and wellness of residents in the City of Lakewood. HLF was established in September 2018 as part of the master agreement following the closing of Lakewood Hospital. HLF was formed from the Foundation Planning Task Force and through their recommendation to the City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Hospital Association.



To contact HLF, please visit www.healthylakewoodfoundaon.org or email healthylakewoodfoundation@gmail.com



