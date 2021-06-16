Three Arches Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Crampton Elected Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Directors

Three Arches Foundation, a community-focused grant making foundation, added three new members to the board of directors and elected Mary Anne Crampton as its new chair. Adam Bechler, Chesley Cheatham and Monica Yepes-Rios, M.D. join the 19-member volunteer board. The Foundation also recognized the leadership contributions of former chair Chas Geiger and outgoing directors Jay Foran and Jim Hekman, M.D.

Crampton will lead the Foundation as it carries out its work of investing in the advancement of solutions that impact access to care, specifically those that remove barriers and improve behavioral and physical health. She previously served as chair-elect and brings a wealth of non-profit and civic leadership to the role. An engaged resident of Lakewood for over thirty years, Crampton is principal of MACC Partners, a consulting firm that specializes in organizational planning and strategic alignment in the nonprofit sector. Previously, she co-founded and was executive director of LakewoodAlive, Lakewood’s nonprofit development corporation.

Bechler is senior vice president at Wells Fargo Advisors working with institutional investment committees and high-net-worth individuals to develop, implement and monitor various investment policies and strategies. An advocate for supporting those suffering from various addictions and mental health disorders, Bechler has actively served on the board of directors for Recovery Resources over the past nine years and is its current chair.

Cheatham is manager of Community Outreach and Patient & Public Education for University Hospital Seidman Cancer Center. She is responsible for the design, development, implementation and evaluation of education programming, as well as increasing cancer prevention measures and establishing sustainable partnerships with community partners. Cheatham is frequently sought out for her professional expertise on the importance of creating a health literate environment to improve patient experiences and outcomes.

Yepes-Rios is an internal medicine physician at the Cleveland Clinic Ohio City Hispanic Clinic, and West Region Medical Director for Cleveland Clinic’s Community Health Strategies. She provides primary care services to patients in a bilingual/bicultural setting and is actively strengthening community partnerships to advance the health and wellness of our communities. Yepes-Rios is also Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Diversity & Inclusion at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University.

“We welcome our three new directors and look forward to their contributions,” said Kristin Broadbent, president and CEO of Three Arches Foundation. “Each one offers a unique background and perspective that will help enhance our efforts to better understand the needs and gaps affecting health and well-being.”

The board recognized outgoing directors Foran and Hekman for their invaluable insight and active engagement. Geiger was also honored for his leadership since the Foundation’s inception in late 2017 and becomes its first immediate past chair. He will continue to serve the Foundation as a board member.

About Three Arches Foundation (TAF) – Three Arches Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in advancing the health and well‐being of the people of Lakewood and surrounding communities through grant making. By connecting people, ideas and resources, the Three Arches Foundation fosters a collaborative approach towards investing in organizations whose work directly addresses the continuum of physical and behavioral health issues. For more information, visit threearchesfoundation.org

Ardent Communications Group on behalf of Kristin Broadbent, Three Arches Foundation