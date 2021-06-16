The Case for Diversity, Equity And Inclusion In City Government

Our local government has something no other entity has: the unique mission of service to its residents. Our city government is responsible for ensuring our food is safe to eat, our water is drinkable, and our streets are safe, plowed, and paved. No other organization is responsible for these community missions. This is exactly why local governments must be diverse, equitable and inclusive.

The success of our city depends upon these three principles because they are the strength of our country. The United States is home to more than 330 million people varying in ethnic, cultural, societal, political, religious, geographic, economic and educational backgrounds and identities.

The city of Lakewood was established in 1889. In its 132 year history, no person of color has ever served as mayor or as part of city council. The demographics and needs of our residents have shifted greatly over the past 132 years. Nearly 8% of Lakewood residents immigrated here from another country. Nearly 20% identify as races and ethnicities other than Caucasian.

In order to meet the opportunities of the future, we must engage in reflection and action to enrich our community and culture, strengthening our ability to engage across social differences to meet the responsibilities of governance for all communities. Equity and equitable representation is key.

Bringing diversity to our city leadership must be a deliberate act - a step on a path to build a future where residents from different backgrounds, bringing their own unique qualities, experiences, and viewpoints feel like they matter. The existence of racism, sexism, bigotry, homophobia, ageism, xenophobia, transphobia, ableism, classism and other forms of discrimination towards our residents make the need for equity critical. As a culture, city and society, we must be prepared to take that first step and place a chair at the table of opportunity.

The work of anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion is a challenging and continuous journey that requires humility, empathy and growth. But, a commitment to realize a vision for inclusion for Lakewood also means a commitment to holding ourselves and our government accountable in words and action. Let's look for opportunities to ensure that no one is left behind as we progress to our future and lets be thoughtful about what we want it to look like for ourselves, our families, and our children.

Laura Rodriguez-Carbone is a candidate for Lakewood City Council, At-Large. She is currently Co-Chair of Lakewood's Anti-Racism Task Force and serves on the Board of Directors for the Fedor Manor Senior Living Community. Laura is currently the Midwest Regional Outreach and Communications Lead for Combat COVID, working to increase access to treatment options and equity in clinical research in communities of color.

She and her husband, Christopher have been residents of Lakewood for five years and own their home on McKinley Avenue.