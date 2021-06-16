Sweet Designs Is Going To The Dogs With A BEST DOG Essay Contest

“We know how much people love their dogs,” said Carly Moran, General Manager, Sweet Designs Chocolatier, “so we thought it would be great fun to have an essay contest with a custom dog portrait as the top prize.”

Why is your pooch the most deserving canine pal on the planet to merit a portrait? Tell us, in no more than 250 original words, and the portrait could be yours.

The lucky winner will get a custom 16” x 20” portrait painted by Renee Fisher, whose day job at Sweet Designs is creating lovely decorations for the European-style chocolates. A graduate of the College of Art & Design in Columbus, Renee is also a working artist who specializes in dog portraits.

Key details for the contest:

Your original essay should answer the question why your dog is the most deserving dog on the planet to win a portrait. Entries will be evaluated by a panel of dog-loving judges and the winner will be announced in the August issue of Truffles, the Sweet Designs newsletter. Entries must not exceed 250 words. Deadline for entries is July 24, 2021 (at 11:59pm) Please include your dog’s name and your name and phone number along with your entry. Send your entry and any questions to: Toby@sweetdesigns.com

Carly Moran is the General Manager of Sweet Designs Chocolatier in Lakewood.