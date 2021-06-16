Seeking Satisfaction

June 1965, The Rolling Stones released “I Can’t Get No”… Satisfaction. Nearly sixty years later, satisfaction eludes many.

What is satisfaction anyway? Satisfaction is the fulfillment of a need or a desire. Satisfaction is also strongly linked to happiness, which greatly affects general well-being. If you have your needs met, the first tier of human fundamentals is covered. If your desires are fulfilled, generally you have a more exciting life. Raising your joy factor promotes good health. Happy people tend to sleep better, eat healthier, move more, communicate with kindness, and have meaningful relationships. All of which lead to greater well-being and longevity.

What keeps us from being truly satisfied? For one, most people believe that true happiness, or satisfaction comes from a particular occurrence, versus being in a state of satisfaction or generally happy as a common practice and state of mind. Becoming good at anything, including being satisfied, requires patience, practice, and consistency.

How to cultivate greater life satisfaction:

Change Your Words: Changing your vocabulary by adapting statements that use the word satisfaction regularly sets a tone of being happy and content. For example, “I am deeply satisfied with my home, it is very comfortable and cozy.” “The weather satisfies me, especially when a cool breeze comes over the lake.” “This meal is very satisfying, so delicious and filling.”

Trigger Satisfaction: The more you view new words, the greater the likelihood of using them. Post-it notes, or 3X5 help jump start your satisfaction statements. "I am living a deeply satisfying life," "Happiness is in me and around me," "What makes me truly satisfied today?" Use happiness and satisfaction prompts liberally in your home, car, or office space and watch your mindset shift to happiness.

Play With It: Anytime we make something that is good for us a game, we commit deeper, because for the most part, most of us want to have more fun. Consider posting a satisfaction chart, with a color slide for each satisfaction caught. Once you reach your goal, take the family out on an adventure in nature, play putt putt, watch a sunset, or take turns choosing the reward to add fun, excitement, and memories to your self-improvement game.

When you commit to living deeply satisfied, you create new pathways in your brain that practiced continually expand your feel-good receptors and create Neuroplasticity, new pathways in the brain that help you stay sharp. The benefits of living in satisfaction extend beyond ourselves, and create a ripple effect of joyfulness in our community and world.

Rebecca Reynolds is a Positive Psychology based Health & Mindfulness Coach. She is available for private, family, and school Mindfulness & Health Coaching and can be reached at: Rebecca@rebecca-reynolds.com. Visit her website at www.rebecca-reynolds.com. Instagram: @rebeccareynoldsresiliency