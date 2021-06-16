Sale On The Grounds: Worth The Wait

Members of the Lakewood Historical Society have been busy preparing for their annual sale, the 33rd Sale on the Grounds will be held on June 17, 18, 18, 20th. Thanks to everyone's (least) favorite pandemic, we were forced to take a year off. But we are back and bursting at the seams with treasures!

The Historic Nicholson House, located across from St. Edward's High School, is filled to the brim with antiques, collectibles, decorative and personal items; tents set up in our yard offer a huge selection of kitchen and craft items, toys, games, sporting goods, tools, electronics, and lawn, garden and picnic items. Items start at just one dollar and there is something for everyone - from Tupperware to tools. This year we have a large selection of Mid-century modern items, a mini stationery store filled with boxed stationery and individual greeting cards, lots of jewelry and tons of crafting and sewing items. Set aside plenty of time to shop as not only is the Nicholson House filled, so is the 70’ tent and several smaller tents covering the grounds.



This is the perfect place to outfit a new house or apartment or find a special vintage piece to add to your collection. Our great deals get even better on Sunday, when everything except the Antiques Room is half price. Even gamblers don’t wait till Sunday, though—they won’t risk it.



The sale will be held rain or shine at 13335 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood 44107. For questions or more information, call (216) 221-7343.



On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 17, 18, 19 the public sale opens at 9 a.m. and runs through 2 p.m.



Sunday, June 20th sale hours are noon to 3 p.m.



If you’ve shopped this sale before, no doubt it’s already on your calendar. If you’ve never been to this sale, make a point to come. This is one event you don’t want to miss! All proceeds fund programing and building upkeep of the Historical Society and the event is operated solely by volunteers.