Mayor's Corner: Back To Summer

On June 16th, the City held a virtual meeting to provide an update on Clean Water Lakewood, our City’s plan to improve and update our 100-year old sewer system. The discussion also included how we plan to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to reduce rate increases and implementation of the new Impervious Surface Fee to help fund a modern sewer system that better protects our waterways from pollution. I look forward to presenting this to City Council later this month.



As of late May, Lakewood has officially entered into our energy supply contract with NOPEC, which will provide the city’s public facilities with 100 percent renewable energy. Lakewood is one of the first communities in Ohio to commit to a completely renewable energy contract. I believe that sustainability and clean energy are foundational values of Lakewood and its residents, and I hope to continue to expand on these renewable energy efforts for years to come.



The City of Lakewood has teamed up with Lakewood Vineyard Church and Friends of Madison Park to create a new community event series entitled “Third Thursdays in Madison Park.” Four free events will take place during the third Thursday this summer and will feature family-friendly activities and local restaurants at Madison Park. Events will be held on June 17th, July 15th, August 19th, and September 16th. More information can be found at LakewoodOH.gov, www. FriendsofMadisonPark.org, and LakewoodVineyard.com.



In addition to the Third Thursdays in Madison Park series, Lakewood will be hosting many of its regular yearly festivals and events this 2021 season. Friday Night Flicks, Fireworks, Lakewood Arts Festival, and many other customary events are back and currently scheduled to take place this summer with health and safety precautions. To find more information on these events, you can visit the Lakewood 2021 Summer Events page at LakewoodOH.gov.



As summer quickly approaches us, Lakewood’s outdoor pools are officially open for business. Summer pool schedules and information concerning Madison Park’s Becks Pool and Lakewood Park’s Foster Pool can be found at lakewoodrecreation.com. All locker rooms and high-volume areas will be cleaned using 2020 standards.



Lastly, as a reminder, the City’s website has officially changed from OneLakewood.com to LakewoodOh.gov. The website retains the same information and format, but, with an official government domain, anyone searching can find our website and be assured of its legitimacy. Ensuring all governments are on a .gov platform is a major step toward one of our nation’s national security issues, Cyber Security.



After losing many of our summer traditions in 2020 to COVID, I am greatly looking forward to a lively and exciting 2021 summer season, and I look forward to sharing it with you. As always, thank you for your continued support.