Letter To The Editor

It seemed strange to me that there were no concerns noted in your last issue, June 2nd, about how our country is facing its greatest challenge since the Civil War. I would think, after the insurrection of January 6th and the way the Republican Party’s lies have tried to erase history and restrict voting rights across the nation, someone might have mentioned the peril we are experiencing.

That’s what prompted this letter. Voices were also silent in the 1930’s in Germany. That didn’t turn out well.

Michael Lawless

Michael Lawless and his wife have lived in Lakewood since 1981. He is a Navy Veteran who is very concerned about where our country is headed.