Crazy Girl! This wonderful work is by the Chilean artist Carola Guerra, who a few years ago decided to venture on a trip that could help her to grow personally and professionally.

In California she found love, and the motivation to retake art in all its colors ... but the adventure did not end there because that gave way to traveling together to different places and expanding her creativity, that is how La Loca Chica was born, which represents the journey towards fantasy, the dreamlike, the simple and infinite in an image ... everything can happen when you dream, they represent imagination and fantasy on a physical plane, it makes it feel real.

For 20 years she worked in the glass trade in different disciplines: Vitrofusion, Vitreaux, Flame working and she enjoyed it but in being reunited with painting, acrylic, watercolor and means of expression in crafts, she discovered the connection with herself and its essence.

Now she is here, showing her art at The Root Cafe for all of June and she also will be showing in December.

Fernanda Quiroga is a traveler from Chile.