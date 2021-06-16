Friends Of Madison Park, Lakewood Vineyard Church Launch ‘Third Thursdays In Madison Park’ Event Series

Two Lakewood organizations are teaming up with local city government this summer to help activate a beloved park.

Friends of Madison Park and Lakewood Vineyard Church proudly announce the launch of Third Thursdays in Madison Park, a quartet of free community events held in partnership with the City of Lakewood featuring refreshments from local eateries, family-friendly activities and neighborly conversation. Each event – scheduled for June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 – will take place on a Thursday evening (6 to 7:30 pm) in the grassy area next to Madison Park’s main picnic pavilion near the softball field.

Tentative Schedule for Third Thursdays in Madison Park:

June 17 - Putt-Putt Golf + EuroGyro Pizza

July 15 - Trikeable Treats Ice Cream + Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby

Aug. 19 - Live Reggae Music by Local Band Lake Irie + Taco Tontos Baby Burritos

Sept. 16 - Yoga Hosted by Om Land CLE + TOST Baked Goods

“This free community programming is part of our ongoing emphasis on the vitality and inclusivity of this city park we value so dearly,” said Matt Bixenstine, president of Friends of Madison Park. “Third Thursdays in Madison Park would not be possible without the outstanding commitment of our partner, Lakewood Vineyard Church, and lead pastor Matt Shetler. We are also appreciative of the City of Lakewood for its tremendous support as a partner in this effort. We hope members of our community will join us for these four fun evenings in Madison Park.”

“Since the beginning of Lakewood Vineyard Church in 2020, our vision has been to be a best friend to our city,” said Matt Shetler, lead pastor of Lakewood Vineyard Church. “We couldn’t think of a better way to do this than to invest in one of the great city parks here in Lakewood! Our hope is that Third Thursdays in Madison Park will build bridges of friendship and deepen the sense of community between neighbors in Lakewood and anyone who is looking for a fun evening this summer.”

Madison Park is a 17-acre city park located on the edge of Lakewood’s Historic Birdtown Neighborhood. As the second-largest park and one of the most-visited public spaces in Lakewood, Madison Park offers amenities ranging from a city pool and lighted softball field to playgrounds, picnic pavilions and basketball + futsal courts.

Each ‘Third Thursdays’ event is rain or shine, though it would be canceled in the event of truly inclement weather. Please note that this is a volunteer-led initiative, and the schedule is subject to change. Safe distancing and following of CDC guidelines is required. For more information, please visit FriendsofMadisonPark.org.

Matt Bixenstine enjoys all things Lakewood, especially walking his basset hound through Madison Park.