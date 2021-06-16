Coffee With The Subconscious... Out Of The Closet...

I'm writing again...

Sometimes we don't realize how STUCK we are. Stuck... Stuck... ME...Really?!

Amazing what it took for me to realize what was sooo buried in my subconscious. He kept drilling me to talk about the drawings I intuitively produced. I couldn't explain where they came from. I couldn't bear to have my drawing professor scrutinize the uncontrollable tears I could no longer contain. I had no choice but to flee from the room...

This next phase of my life began over a cup of coffee. We would periodically meet to walk our Golden Doodles around Clifton Park. There was something about Jill's energy that brought me comfort. When life brought her to move to the west coast, I somehow knew I would see her again.

It was a spur of the moment text that brought us together at Blackbird Bakery. Jill noticed one of my drawings on social media and encouraged me to schedule an interview at the Cleveland Institute of Art.

I didn't know how to respond. I didn't know how to assess the stirring that I felt sooo deep inside. I was afraid. In my heart I always felt like an artist, but could I actually be accepted into the art world? Was I worthy? Did I have what it took?

Art Crits can be BRUTAL!

Fast forward three years...

When I sat at my desk to rekindle my Coffee with the Subconscious Column, I was surprised to find this unfinished story in my Draft Articles. I managed to complete four intense, challenging yet rewarding years at CIA earning my BFA in Glass and yes, finally able to write about my work.

"Out of the Closet I & II" sprang from my inner being when I got accepted to CIA. As a child I kept my award-winning owl pastel in my bedroom closet. The original got lost over the years, but the visual remained in my heart. I was testing colors for an experimental glass kiln process when "Gossamer" first revealed itself. I gently placed my fingers under the more secure areas to remove him from the kiln. There was something about him that spoke to my soul. I didn't know the words to describe where this deep feeling for him came from. He was cherished.

Following graduation, one of my professor friends came to dinner. After several hours the discussion brought me to bring out my two owl drawings and the story of my closet. A story this close friend had never heard from me before. It became evident that this red/muted colored glass piece evolved from the pastel owls that emerged from the depths of my subconscious to find their voice. It took me YEARS to understand what was going on in my subconscious. Don't wait as long as I did...

