Updated Summer Events

City of Lakewood 2021 Summer Events Update

Based on the most recent guidance from the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health, the City of Lakewood is pleased to announce this updated list of events that will be taking place in Lakewood this summer

Fourth of July – The city will hold its annual fireworks display, as originally stated, on Sunday, July 4th at Lakewood Park.

Friday Night Flicks – Our regular Friday Night Flick schedule will resume this summer. There will be four movies at Lakewood Park and one at Madison Park. More information on dates and movies to be shown will be announced soon.

Concerts in the Park – We are hoping to have modified concert series starting later in the summer provided we can secure the necessary vendors.

Cleveland Shakespeare Festival – The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival will return to Lakewood Park this summer. On Friday, August 6th at 7:00 PM, the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival will perform Romeo & Juliet.

Lakewood Arts Festival – The City of Lakewood and the Lakewood Arts Festival Board are pleased to announce that the Lakewood Arts Festival will return this summer. The festival is set for Saturday, August 7th from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood. For more information, click here.

Block Parties-Neighborhood block parties will resume this summer. To get more information about holding a block party on your street, click here.

Pavilions at Lakewood Park – Reservations for the Kiwanis Pavilion and the Gazebo at Lakewood Park will begin on June 10th. Due to an HVAC System Replacement Project, the Woman’s Club Pavilion will remain closed at this time. As soon as the HVAC upgrades have been completed, reservations for the Woman’s Club will begin. Click here for more information.

For all of these events, the city will be following the regulations and guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC that are in place on the event date.

For the most recent summer event updates, please visit the Lakewood 2021 Summer Events page by clicking here.

When there isn’t planned summer event taking place, there is still plenty to do in Lakewood. Try out these safe summer fun ideas!