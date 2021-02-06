Tracy Marie Releases New Album, “A Dark Place”

"A Dark Place” is a breakthrough album – raw, authentic and powerful. I sat down with local Singer/Songwriter, Tracy Marie at her Lakewood home on Thursday afternoon to talk about her new release.

My first question: what was the inspiration for the title song, “A Dark Place”?

Tracy described a time she was just feeling crushed. “There is something in that space of doom that just makes way for creativity. I thought about what a dark place I was in at that moment. The song manifested from that thought and feeling. “

Tracy seems to have the ability to inhabit many musical genres, her catalogue includes blues, folk, and jazz. A Dark Place is different. It’s a really hard sound, but also very melodic. The instrumentation and production are top notch.

Tracy, whose career spans 20+ years admits that early in her career she was experimenting and learning, playing many different genres and roles as a keyboard player, guitarist, and vocalist, whatever fit the bill. “I was often playing in venues where some of the darker stuff I’d been comfortable writing might not have fit in. I worried about alienating some of my fans, but the response has been so enthusiastic.”

But for Tracy, this isn’t a different path. “I have always had this music in me, but I was afraid, I think, to be fully myself. At this point in my life, I realize that my art is at its best with me being my true self.”

Tracy decided to embrace her distinct voice and just run with it. She pulled various songs from early years of her songwriting and got booked with Jim Wirt, a well-established producer working out of Superior Sound Studios. “He had produced albums I had in my collection, bands I was influenced by. I walked into the recording studio ready with the songs, song order, the musicians, and the instrumentation.”

Tracy attended the Recording Arts Program at Tri-C in 2008. “I have worked myself as a producer and engineer, and one of the things I realized from being on the other side of the board is that the artist needs to establish a strong blueprint for their vision but then trust the producer to produce.”

Tracy was born with a life-long rare genetic condition called Morquio A Syndrome that presents many challenges. “It’s been tough. I’ve had orthopedic problems including 6 hip replacement surgeries over the years and I’m preparing for another one. This means that setting up equipment, touring, and all the things that might come with the life of a musician can’t happen. It has also sometimes made me afraid to keep it going. What if I pursue an opportunity and I couldn’t meet the demands? It’s been a challenge.”

As she continues to meet that challenge however, Tracy’s immediate goal for this new album is simply to have the opportunity to connect. “I hope that when someone listens to it, they’ll feel a connection to me.”

Tracy Marie will appear with her band for the release of A Dark Place on Friday, August 13th at The Beachland Ballroom. Tickets and “A Dark Place” on CD are on sale now at TracyMarie.com

A few of Tracy’s favorites (musical and otherwise):

Top five iconic albums:

Sarah McLachlan, Fumbling Towards Ecstacy

Led Zeppelin IV

The Eagles, Hotel California

Heart, Little Queen

Alice In Chains, Dirt

And (add one) Prince, Purple Rain

Favorite gig?

Performing my original songs with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra (CYO) at My Gift Is My Song.

Favorite club: The Barking Spider - I miss it so much! There’s really no other place like it and Martin was so kind to the artists.

Favorite food and where to get it? Pho from Minh Ahn. Fantastic!

Walter Wright has been a Lakewood resident since 2006, and is current chair of the Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Committee.