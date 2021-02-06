The View From City Council

Lakewood Pools and Foster Pool Survey

With summer right around the corner, it’s time for Lakewood pools to open for the season. Madison Park’s Becks Pool opens on June 2nd and Lakewood Park’s Foster Pool opens on June 9th. For more information about Lakewood public pools, please visit the Lakewood City Schools Recreation Department's website: https://www.lakewoodrecreation.com/news/summer-2021-outdoor-pool-information/14527.



As I mentioned in the last issue of The View from Ward 2, next year Foster Pool will be undergoing renovations/redesign. Lakewood is interested in hearing your vision for the Pool, and wants to incorporate your ideas into the final pool plans. Please share your thoughts and ideas by completing the Foster Pool survey by clicking here.

Public Art Advisory Board Applications

Interested in creating a strategic direction and having a voice in public art in Lakewood? The City is accepting applications for the Public Art Advisory Board. The PAAB is responsible for “collaborating with City officials regarding its public art policies and practices, promoting the City' s public art programs and educating residents on the benefits of public art on public and private properties.”



To apply please complete the Public Art Advisory Board (PAAB) application and submit it along with your resume to mayorsoffice@lakewoodoh.net. Applications are due by 4:00 PM on June 7th.

Andrews Avenue Block Club Meeting

I recently attended the inaugural Andrews Avenue Block Club meeting. Andrews Ave resident Jason Weiner organized the meeting and was able to publicize the event with the help of his neighbors. There was an excellent turn out. Residents received updates about Kauffman Park and the Lakewood Traffic Calming Program, and were able to discuss other day-to-day issues on Andrews. The meeting concluded with an activity called The Marketplace. During this activity, each participant either offers a skill or item to the group or articulates a need and, at the end, the participants connect with the people by either taking them up on their offers or by offering to fulfill their need. For example, one participant offered her extra perennials and to plant them if needed and another offered their kayaks and paddleboards for neighbors to borrow. I thought this activity was a unique and constructive way to learn more about neighbors and conclude the meeting.



If you are interested in starting a Block Club on your street please contact John Storey at John.Storey@lakewoodoh.net.





Email me at:

Jason.Shachner@lakewoodoh.net







