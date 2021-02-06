The Rebirth Of Lakewood Rangers Softball

The myth of the Phoenix is so enduring because it goes to the deepest of human wants—that is, the hope of rebirth, of coming back from the dead, of recapturing long lost glory. Well, the once proud Lakewood Rangers Softball program was already all but dead, and then we entered into Covid-19 dystopia—a lost season for all spring sports. Low point, rock bottom.

But thanks to dedicated parents, a fresh approach to coaching/program building, and of course a bunch of hard working players, the Ranger Softball Team rose off the ash heap, posting a 12-6 record in the GLC (13-12 overall). First year coach Lucas Yousko, who had been an assistant in previous years, brought an upbeat, positive, fun approach, that included Saturday afternoon cookouts between games but at the same time put forth some serious, focused work on the field. Softball is once again an event at LHS. Coach Yousko concurs. “We tried to make softball an event that could attract girls back to the sport. The Saturday tailgate parties seemed to be a big hit and we are hoping next year gets even better. “

Of course, the main actors in the drama are the players, and this year the Rangers had many strong contributors. Junior Inga Wilhelmy, (1st Team GLC /3rd team all Cuyahoga County), led the offense, while freshman Mia Carroll-Greeves (2nd team All GLC) and sophomore Jordan Rossen (Honorable Mention GLC) were stalwarts on the mound. Junior Alesha Hanna-Kotula also earned an Honorable Mention with timely hitting a solid defense. Yet, the success of the the season also depended upon many others.

Junior Mia Condosta played multiple positions and provided offensive punch. Sophomore catcher Charlotte Beno was steady behind the plate and hit well. Sophomore Lauren Barber played center, 3rd and 1st and was an offense threat as leadoff hitter and an aggressive baser-runner. Junior Addison Miller hit well and played multiple positions. Sophomores Annette Doran and Grace Hart contributed admirably as outfielders and freshman Emily Potoczak did the same at 2nd. Senior Jocelyn Barth unfortunately played sparingly due to injuries. Key reserves also included sophomore Olivia Pickens who played outfield and freshman Aubrey Seguine, who filled in at catcher.

Coach Yousko sees even better things ahead. “We are excited for the future. Our team is young, graduating only one senior, bringing back four juniors. We got some freshmen and sophomores some valuable playing time at the varsity level. They got a chance to look and see what we need to do to compete at that district level and I believe we are up for the challenge.”

Of course, any successful program starts at the younger level, both in terms of skill development and building a culture of both “joy”—making sure playing/practicing is fun, and of commitment—understanding that games are won and lost on the practice field and in the weight room.