Starr Gazer

JUNE

ARIES: Cool your Jets Ram! If you don’t slow down, you may end up with “foot-in-mouth” disease. Be patient, (yes, I know that’s challenging for a Ram). However, remember the Tortoise wins the Race.

TAURUS: Double-check your bank account Bull…I also wouldn’t advise jumping on board with any “get-rich-quick” scams. Stay away from the stock market & don’t play the ponies.

GEMINI: It’s about the Twins, the Rx is hitting your first house, time for a make-over, maybe a new do, one from the past perhaps? Hit the gym, even if mental exercises are more your speed.

CANCER: You can run but you can’t hide is the Crab’s motto for this Rx. You find yourself digging up bones from the past, an old sailor shows shore. It’s a good time to heal old wounds.

LEO: The Lion may have to look to his/her friends for support, you’ve got enough of them in that Jungle of yours, time to re-join a club or organization that you belonged to in the past.

VIRGO: Mind your Ps & Qs at work, if you’re up for a promotion, just be patient, things need to be worked out behind the scenes. If a past employer contacts you, it might be a good idea to listen.

LIBRA: You have a couple of options this Rx, I know making a decision puts your scales all off-balance…you may find yourself hitting the books & studying something you’ve been putting off.

SCORPIO: The Rx falls in the Scorpion’s 8th house, you’ll feel right at home, dealing with sex, death, & taxes (not necessarily in that order). You don’t have all the info yet, so sit tight, & wait.

SAGITTARIUS: Centaur, the focus is on relationships, business & personal. Don’t be surprised when a blast from the past, comes riding in on that white horse, don’t bite off more than you can chew.

CAPRICORN: The Goat wants to spend some time reorganizing your workspace, especially if you work at home. It’s all about service, your daily routines & habits. Pets may be a concern.

AQUARIUS: What creative project did you put on the back burner? It’s time to reignite the Spark. definitely consider past hobbies, something that lights your fire, that you put aside.

PISCES: It’s all about the Fish’s Pond, it’s time to redecorate, get the fishbowl out of the basement…Start small, some plants, a splash of color, I’m thinking sea-green…

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com