Starr Gazer
JUNE
ARIES: Cool your Jets Ram! If you don’t slow down, you may end up with “foot-in-mouth” disease. Be patient, (yes, I know that’s challenging for a Ram). However, remember the Tortoise wins the Race.
TAURUS: Double-check your bank account Bull…I also wouldn’t advise jumping on board with any “get-rich-quick” scams. Stay away from the stock market & don’t play the ponies.
GEMINI: It’s about the Twins, the Rx is hitting your first house, time for a make-over, maybe a new do, one from the past perhaps? Hit the gym, even if mental exercises are more your speed.
CANCER: You can run but you can’t hide is the Crab’s motto for this Rx. You find yourself digging up bones from the past, an old sailor shows shore. It’s a good time to heal old wounds.
LEO: The Lion may have to look to his/her friends for support, you’ve got enough of them in that Jungle of yours, time to re-join a club or organization that you belonged to in the past.
VIRGO: Mind your Ps & Qs at work, if you’re up for a promotion, just be patient, things need to be worked out behind the scenes. If a past employer contacts you, it might be a good idea to listen.
LIBRA: You have a couple of options this Rx, I know making a decision puts your scales all off-balance…you may find yourself hitting the books & studying something you’ve been putting off.
SCORPIO: The Rx falls in the Scorpion’s 8th house, you’ll feel right at home, dealing with sex, death, & taxes (not necessarily in that order). You don’t have all the info yet, so sit tight, & wait.
SAGITTARIUS: Centaur, the focus is on relationships, business & personal. Don’t be surprised when a blast from the past, comes riding in on that white horse, don’t bite off more than you can chew.
CAPRICORN: The Goat wants to spend some time reorganizing your workspace, especially if you work at home. It’s all about service, your daily routines & habits. Pets may be a concern.
AQUARIUS: What creative project did you put on the back burner? It’s time to reignite the Spark. definitely consider past hobbies, something that lights your fire, that you put aside.
PISCES: It’s all about the Fish’s Pond, it’s time to redecorate, get the fishbowl out of the basement…Start small, some plants, a splash of color, I’m thinking sea-green…
Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. Starr can be reached at evastarr.com
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.