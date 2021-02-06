Our Lakewood Progress: ADA Accessibility Will Ensure Inclusive Economic Recovery

Economic recovery is on the minds of most Lakewood residents and businesses. Local economies all around the country face an uncertain future due to the continued presence of COVID-19. As we look to the future of Lakewood’s local business landscape, it is important that we remember to support our small business owners. It is also important to ensure that every person in our community can equitably access the goods and services we have to offer. Not only is it the right thing to do for our neighbors with physical limitations, but it makes good business sense.

The total taxable income for working-aged people with disabilities in the U.S. every year is about $490 billion with a discretionary income of about $21 billion per year. People with disabilities are not just a solitary market; they are surrounded by family members and friends who also recognize the value in products and services that accommodate all people. One of the biggest barriers for accessibility to goods and services for people in wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and canes in Lakewood is the step landing present in a good majority of storefronts.

Many storefronts pre-date the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Under the law, buildings built before then are granted safe harbor and not held to the same standards as newly constructed or renovated buildings. Businesses in existing facilities are only required to make changes that are “readily achievable,” or “easily accomplishable without much difficulty or expense.” Determining what is “readily achievable” is up to individual businesses and will vary greatly based on the resources available.

Increasing access to our local shops, restaurants, salons, and boutiques provides a twofold opportunity for Lakewood’s businesses and industry. First, businesses will benefit from an increase in favorable public perception. Second, people with disabilities represent a vast consumer market for high-quality services and products, which can bolster local revenue generation.

In 2020, Mayor George established the Americans with Disabilities Transition Task Force for ADA Compliance. The Task Force is charged with developing a citywide plan to upgrade and bring city properties/facilities into compliance, as well as identify properties, buildings and facilities that require upgrades to become ADA compliant.

The good news is, there are already some great conversations going on with ideas on how to support expanding physical access to small businesses. According to Tracy Marie Greenberg, who co-chairs the ADA Transition Task Force, “There are some ideas in the works regarding possible assistance for funding at the city level to help…businesses become more accessible.” In addition to this, small businesses making less than $1 million per year or which have 30 or fewer full-time workers can also qualify for up to $10,000 in tax credits for improving accessibility.

As for what small businesses can do now to help become more accessible to patrons with physical disabilities, Tracy says that awareness matters. “The first step would be awareness…the second... compassion. It's not always easy to make some of these older buildings more accessible. But, just starting this conversation can make a difference. Many people lack awareness of inaccessibility until they themselves or a family member cannot gain access to people, places, and things.” Businesses could begin to plan for the return of patrons by doing an ADA checklist audit of their business. They can also “consult with someone who specializes in accessibility and ADA compliance.” Says Tracy, “In some cases, it is about compliance and in other cases it is about just doing the right thing.”

And, in a post-pandemic Lakewood and world, we can’t afford to leave any person behind.

Laura Rodriguez-Carbone is currently Co-Chair of Lakewood's Anti-Racism Task Force and serves on the Board of Directors for the Fedor Manor Senior Living Community. She and her husband, Christopher have been residents of Lakewood for five years and own their home on McKinley Avenue.