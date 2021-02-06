One Reporter's Stance: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 116

Part-Time Lover - Living In The Past - Just Because Records - 17 songs - cassette, digital

"Living In The Past" collects the complete recordings of Part-Time Lover– that's two cassette EPs, two 7"s, one digital single, and one entirely unheard song. I've reviewed almost all of this before, but it's actually really interesting to revisit it in this context. Speaking of living in the past, a lot of this came out when I was in high school and it does kinda take me back. By and large, I would call Part-Time Lover a psychedelic pop band. Their songs are catchy and sunshiny but with a sense of haziness and some fuzz guitar leads courtesy of Mandy Look. I think probably a lot of this material has grown on me over the years– I really enjoy most of this tape. I'm not saying every song is completely fantastic, but there are a lot of genuinely good tunes collected here. Within their sound, they also cover a decent amount of ground–- sometimes it's the pure laid back psych (the title track, "Everything In Season"), sometimes (particularly, in two different ways, on the driving (no pun intended) "Motorist" or the semi-soulful "What's So Good About His Love") singer/guitarist Jason Look ends up in full Greg Cartwright/Reigning Sound territory. "Kelly Cruise Kelly" is Beatlesque (particularly with its "around round round" part right out of "Dear Prudence"), "Magic Child" sounds like Neil Young, and weirdly enough, something about "It Stresses My Beast" reminds me pretty strongly of "Don't Tell A Soul"-era Replacements. My favorite Part-Time Lover song, though, would have to be "Day Glow Lemon Yellow Colored Tongue." I don't know what it is about it, but I once played it for a local record guy known for being…particular about his tastes and even he thought it was really good, so there you go. Pat O'Connor and Roseanna Safos are a great rhythm section and Aaron Terkel's keys always provide a nice layer on the songs–- a good band all around is what I'm saying. I have a sneaking suspicion that this is the final statement from Part-Time Lover based on some vague things I've heard. That would be pretty sad if it's true, but this is a darn solid legacy to leave if it is. 4/5

(justbecauserecords.bandcamp.com)

Spike In Vain - Death Drives A Cadillac - Scat Records - 13 songs - LP, digital

This is the famous third album by Spike In Vain, following the classic debut LP "Disease Is Relative" and the cassette-only "Jesus Was Born In A Mobile Home." The difference between this one and the previous two is that this one has never actually been released (I'm not exactly sure of why it ended up getting scrapped other than I think the band broke up sometime relatively shortly after it was recorded, maybe?) There's a definite change in style on this one: while most of the weirder elements are still around, they've left behind most of the hardcore sound and dug deeper into the post-punk and deathrock styles. The opening "Too Cool" particularly shows off the deathrock influence. They also seem to have gotten very into the Gun Club and other sort of swampy bands like that– "Rattlesnake's Wedding" could be the Gun Club if not for the fact that it has an abrupt intense and dissonant part that could only be Spike In Vain. "Big Black Locomotive" and the closing "Gospel Motel" (which, indeed, has a gospel-style interlude where the band chants "Jesus is the man that I've been looking for–- can't you tell me where he's gone?" while Robert Griffin (the singer on this song) rants and occasionally joins in) both also have that kind of feel. The songs that have the most in common with the earlier stuff are probably "Abysmal Child" (an excellent song) and "Escape From The Zoo." I've thought before that in these songs it's evident that this band will splinter, half into Prisonshake and half into Soul Vandals, and I'll stand by that–- you can hear nascent versions of both of those bands present here. I don't say that as a bad thing, either– I quite like both of those bands. My favorite song on here is probably "Party In The Ground," which might be the most un-Spike In Vain sounding song they ever did. I might almost call it jangly, although Chris Marec's unique vocal stylings set it well apart from anything else you'd describe that way (listen to how quickly he spits out that line about the military recruiter). Here's my conclusion: maybe it isn't as good as "Disease Is Relative," but taken on its own it is still a very good album. "Disease" may be one of the most unique, insane punk albums I've ever heard, but this one's pretty out there (in a good way) too. So when is "Jesus Was Born In A Mobile Home" finally gonna get released on vinyl? 4/5

(realscatrecords.com)

