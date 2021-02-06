Mayor's Corner: Moving Forward

It’s hard to believe that 2021 is nearly half over. This year is flying by, but I am excited to share all that the City of Lakewood has been up to this past month.



On May 18th, Shawn Leininger, Director of Planning and Development, and I delivered our final Virtual State of the City Addresses in each of Lakewood’s four wards. My goal with these Addresses was to discuss events of this past year, COVID-19, objectives for 2021 and beyond, current and future infrastructure projects, and certain ward specific items. I would like to thank everyone who attended and I look forward to seeing you all face-to-face again very soon. If you missed them, you can watch the recordings on the City’s YouTube channel.



The City of Lakewood is slated to receive $47 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. On May 10th, the U.S. Department of the Treasury released initial guidance on the use of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The initial guidance indicated that these funds may be used in the following areas:



• Support public health expenditures, by, for example, funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff

• Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector

• Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic

• Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors

• Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet



In June, I will be introducing to City Council a plan to allocate $25 million of the funds towards needed water/sewer upgrades. This allocation will be a major investment in one of the largest infrastructure projects in this City’s history. This necessary investment of ARPA dollars will benefit every water/sewer user in the City as to reduce future rate increases. We will be discussing this proposal as well as the Impervious Surface Fee at a community forum on June 16th at 7pm. The format of the meeting will include the ability to facilitate small group discussion and to address questions.



On May 13th, I was honored to attend a ceremony recognizing the efforts of Lakewood Police and EMS. I am immensely proud to have a proactive and experienced team of first responders, as their efforts contribute greatly to the safety and wellbeing of Lakewood’s citizens. I am humbled to serve this city next to these honorable men and women.



As we look at improvements at Lakewood Park’s Foster Pool, we sought input from the community on the facility and what you think could be improved via a short survey. That feedback has been valuable and will be incorporated in future discussions. I look forward to continued public meetings and feedback to ensure that this project meets the needs of our community.



Lastly, I would like to remind everyone that as of May 28th, Lakewood’s website is transitioning from OneLakewood.com to LakewoodOh.gov. The .gov domain is a top-level government domain restricted to use by government entities. Having all U.S. government websites at the federal, state and local level on a .gov domain is a top national security issue.



I would like to personally thank you for all of your support during this last month. I am proud of the direction we are moving in and look forward to continuing this momentum throughout June.