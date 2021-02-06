LHS Honors Max Close And Alejandro Mercado

The Lakewood community gathered on May 25 to honor Lakewood High Class of 2020 graduates Max Close and Alejandro Mercado with a dedication of a memorial garden at Lakewood High School and the awarding of two scholarships in the names of the two young men who tragically died in a car crash in February.

The Close and Mercado families were joined by more than 100 family, friends, LCS staff and community members as the garden was unveiled as what Principal Mark Walter called "a place for family, friends and community to sit, reflect and find solace for those we have lost and as a place for renewal and hope."

The garden was created by support from the Lakewood Council of PTAs, West Shore Career-Tech, teacher Shannon Snare and her Horticulture classes, the LHS maintenance and custodial staff, the City of Lakewood’s Forestry Manager, Sam Bonvisutto, and Volkswagen of Streetsboro. It is anchored by two spring-flowering trees, two benches and a memorial plaque.

Emerson Elementary and Garfield Middle School, where Max and Alejandro also attended, had their own memorials, two bushes planted at Garfield and a bench at Emerson.

The memorial scholarships were awarded to seniors Mason Orlando and Gabriel Surovey.

Both the Mercado and Close families expressed their gratitude to the communit. Alejandro's mother, Johany summed it up:"Thank you everybody for standing by us and supporting us...It has been a privilege to be a citizen of Lakewood."