Keep Kepple On Council

Dear Neighbors:

This is a letter of support for Sarah Kepple for Lakewood City Council. As I expected when she was unanimously chosen to fill Mayor George’s council seat, Sarah Kepple has risen to the occasion. Her knowledge of computer communication systems has allowed all of us in Lakewood to continue to actively participate in our local government during the COVIC-19 reduced capacity and stay-at-home orders. In her first month on the job, Sarah wrote an emergency ordinance upgrade software to run live meetings AND allow people to interact with e-comments. This is an improvement on the in-person city council meetings. Her Express Parking Resolution has been beneficial to residents and businesses alike; a welcome addition for busy Lakewood residences juggling many responsibilities. Sarah Kepple’s perspective as a business owner, educated woman, and concerned neighbor is why I am supporting her for Council At Large in 2021. I hope you’ll join me. Peace.

Cindy Strebig

Community activist and concerned citizen