June Virtual Meet The Author Events

Lakewood Public Library will feature three new virtual Meet the Author events during the month of June. You can watch these programs on facebook.com/lakewoodpubliclibrary and twitter.com/lakewoodlibrary on Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m.

June 10

Raechel Anne Jolie, author of "Rust Belt Femme" shares her story of how she survived growing up in rural Ohio against a backdrop of poverty and tragedy, covering a lot of ground with vignettes of love, punk rock, gender and addiction.

June 17

Watch local author Susan Petrone talk about her latest book "The Heebie-Jeebie Girl." Set in 1977 Youngstown, the year that the city’s largest steel mill closed, eight-year-old Hope has the eerie ability to pick the winning lottery numbers. This supernatural power leads to an unfortunate crime, and Hope sets out to find the perpetrator.

June 24

Akron author David Giffels discusses "Barnstorming Ohio," an account of his travels around the state, visiting people and places to try to better understand America, and why Ohio has long been considered the bellwether state.

If you miss the premiere, the videos will also be available on the Library’s website lakewoodpubliclibrary.org

