It Is Okay Not To Be Okay

May was Mental Health Awareness month. If you know someone who suffers from mental health disorders, and chances are you do, the awareness of their own mental health is every day. Over the past 15 years I have learned about and experienced the effects of mental distress on various levels. Through my work as a magistrate at the Juvenile Court, I dealt with children and families who suffered from mental health disorders. If untreated, the disease can break a family and utterly ruin a life.

On a more intimate level, I have lived through my brother’s journey with mental health disorders. It has been a painful, devastating, frustrating, frightening, sad and sometimes happy ride. Our childhood was chaotic with seven kids in a small three-bedroom house. My brother and I have always been close and growing up he seemed “normal” to me. He was popular in school, a great athlete, and very intelligent. However, when I rewound the video of his life as a young adult, I realized I (and my family), missed all the signs that were readily apparent to anyone with a little education about mental health disorders.

We did not know at the time my brother was suffering from severe mental health issues. He lived with me, my husband and three children on two separate occasions. Those times were life lessons that taught us first-hand how mental health can break a person. For all the things my brother has lost due to his mental health issues, he is still a winner in my eyes. I admire his perseverance and tenacity to push through the challenging cycles. There are too many to count.

Through my brother’s efforts and together with family support he is in a good place today. It has taken us years to get to this point. I am very proud of him. He completed all his “sweat equity” hours and other requirements to earn the privilege to own a home. We are grateful to Habitat for Humanity’s patience and guidance during the process. The lessons I learned through my brother’s battle with mental health are invaluable and useful tools in my daily life and work experiences. Yes, people with mental health disease may be different. Different should always be acceptable.

Tess Neff is a 32-year Lakewood resident. She and her husband Rich raised their children here and love being a part of the community. Her public service career expands 28 years and she is grateful for the opportunity to continue to help people and have a positive impact on their lives.