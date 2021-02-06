Harley-Davidson Toy Run Benefiting Fairview Hospital Pediatrics Needs Riders

Calling all riders! Community West Foundation announced that the Harley-Davidson Toy Run benefiting Fairview Hospital Pediatrics will take place on Sunday, July 11 at 10 a.m. After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the ride will start at Rock-n-Roll City Harley-Davidson located at 4985 W. 150th and parade through town ending at Fairview Hospital in West Park.

Riders participating typically have toys such as stuffed animals strapped to their massive bikes during the event. Once at the hospital, the toys are collected and donated to the hospital for placement in the pediatric playroom where the littlest patients can enjoy them.

This larger than life event is fun for the whole family! Crowds typically form along the route to celebrate dozens of riders as they make their way for a good cause. Single rider participants are $30 while double riders are $50. All pre-registered riders receive an event t-shirt, breakfast prior to the ride and more!

Sign up today at www.CommunityWestFoundation.org/ToyRun.

Sponsor inquiries should be sent to Clare Brim at events@cwfc.org.