Dr. G's Mugs: Congratulations LHS Class Of 2021



Seventy Four! I now have 74 mugs, representing about 65 different schools, all from former students. How did it start? One day, after having once again treated/bribed/rewarded my students with premium chocolate, I made an off handed remark that, for all my generosity, they should bring me a mug from their college. Well, one day to my surprise, Annalisa Perez and Derek Dashiell (both '12) had actually taken me seriously, and showed up with mugs from OSU and Kenyon, respectively, and the mug collection was off to the races. Now, 9 years and 74 mugs later, I look forward to one day in the distant future sitting in my retirement den with my cat, books and fond memories of all the fabulous LHS students who I had the honor of teaching.



For the record, we are all equally proud of those students who have chosen to pursue work via our fabulous WestShore/Career Tech programs such as Construction Trades, Electronics, Culinary Arts, Auto Mechanics, etc. The magic of LHS is that we aspire to serve the entirety of the community and the myriad interests/goals of our citizens.



Try to find a school around here whose curriculum matches ours—AP classes, CCP classes, electives, career tech...



Anyway, I've mostly taught advanced classes, and many of my students have gone off to—and many have now graduated from—these wonderful colleges. Among the "mug givers" are attorneys, engineers, graduate students, teachers, forensic investigators, translators, etc. So, here goes: Akron, Alabama, Allegheny, American U, Appalachian St, Ashland, Baldwin Wallace, Barnard/Columbia, Bowling Green, Boston University, Brown, Butler, Cedarville, Champlain College, U Cincinnati, Cleveland St, Cornell, DePaul, Drexel, Duquesne, Duke, U Evansville, Findlay, Fordham, George Washington, Hawa'i Pacific, Harvard, U Indianapolis, Iowa St, Kent St, Kentucky, Kenyon, Marywood, Macalister, Mercyhurst, U Michigan, Michigan St, Muskingum, Mount Union, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oberlin, Ohio St, Ohio Wesleyan, Ohio U, Oregon St, Penn St, U Pennsylvania, U Pittsburgh, Rhodes, U Richmond, U San Francisco, Smith, St Mary's, Syracuse, Tiffin, U Toledo, Ursuline, U Virginia, U Washington, Western Washington, Wittenberg, U West Virginia, Xavier







The classes of 2020 and 2021 are or are soon to be in college, in the armed services and/or working. Despite all the heartbreaks and challenges they have faced, I found them to be tenacious and empathic. They have risen to the occasion.



Long Live Lakewood.